AceD Market Capitalization Reaches $319,615.85 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. AceD has a total market cap of $319,615.85 and approximately $59,923.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceD has traded 220% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

