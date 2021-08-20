Achain Market Cap Hits $13.90 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $1.94 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00160995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00846922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

