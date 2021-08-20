ACoconut (AC) Hits Market Capitalization of $844,873.20

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $844,873.20 and approximately $94,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059446 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

