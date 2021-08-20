Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0273

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Actinium has a total market cap of $922,961.96 and $13,265.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,856,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

