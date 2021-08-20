Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 100,826 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,826 shares during the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties comprises 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 3,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,372. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

