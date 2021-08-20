Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 4,187 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. The Children’s Place makes up 2.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Children’s Place worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

