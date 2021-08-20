Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 71,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.50. 613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $463.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

