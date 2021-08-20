Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the quarter. Harsco accounts for 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Harsco worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harsco by 73.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

