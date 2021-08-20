Acuitas Investments LLC Buys New Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.