Acuitas Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BlueLinx worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BXC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,153. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.