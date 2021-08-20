Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 284.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.92% of Taseko Mines worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $431.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

