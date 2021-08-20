Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,394 shares during the quarter. Hill International accounts for about 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.66% of Hill International worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 156,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,964. Hill International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

