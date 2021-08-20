Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Technologies International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.88% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NTIC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690. The company has a market cap of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

