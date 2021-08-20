Acuitas Investments LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up about 2.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Atkore worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

