Acuitas Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Inogen accounts for 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Inogen worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.21 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.