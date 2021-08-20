Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Magnite worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. 92,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,222. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,806.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.