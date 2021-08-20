Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. CIRCOR International comprises 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CIRCOR International worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CIR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. 861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The company has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

