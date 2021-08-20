Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 109,808 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.17% of LiqTech International worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIQT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LiqTech International stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.95. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.