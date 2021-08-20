Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 45,257 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the period. eGain makes up about 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.95% of eGain worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,945. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $328.73 million, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

