Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 84,859 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Venator Materials comprises 2.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Venator Materials worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 3,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.