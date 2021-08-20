Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the period. ZIX comprises approximately 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.64% of ZIX worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $391.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

