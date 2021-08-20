Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,455 shares of company stock worth $651,570 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,059. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

