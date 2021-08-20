Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Harvard Bioscience comprises approximately 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Harvard Bioscience worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,965. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

