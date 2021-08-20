Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. InfuSystem makes up 2.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.76% of InfuSystem worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INFU. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,325. The firm has a market cap of $309.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

