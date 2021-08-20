Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Insteel Industries accounts for 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Insteel Industries worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth $3,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 1,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $781.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.