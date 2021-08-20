Acuitas Investments LLC Takes Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 1,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,906.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,691 shares of company stock worth $3,103,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

