Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $263,033.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.79 or 0.06646663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.05 or 0.01401202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00371662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.45 or 0.00575203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00346601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00309610 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

