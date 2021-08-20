Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $17.96. Adagene shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adagene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

