adbank (ADB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $42,790.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00873321 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00110641 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

