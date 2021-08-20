AdEx Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.58 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $74.78 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,705,885 coins and its circulating supply is 126,263,408 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

