adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €304.25 ($357.94). adidas shares last traded at €303.35 ($356.88), with a volume of 563,314 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ADS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

