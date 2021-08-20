Adient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,755% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 4,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

