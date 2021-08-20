Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.34. 1,432,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.96. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.