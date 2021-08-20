Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $648.91. 29,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $602.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $642.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

