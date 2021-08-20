Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $647.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,486. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $602.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $642.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

