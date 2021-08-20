Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.