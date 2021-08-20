Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%.
Shares of ATGE stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.
In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
