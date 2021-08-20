Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 815,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

