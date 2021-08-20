Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) recently:

8/5/2021 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2021 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Get Advanced Energy Industries Inc alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.