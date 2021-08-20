AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. AdvanSix makes up about 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AdvanSix worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 398,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.82. 3,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $951.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

