Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,550 shares during the quarter. Advent Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 1.53% of Advent Technologies worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,578,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.09 million, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.