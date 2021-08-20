Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,629,548 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $311,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,084 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72.

