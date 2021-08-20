Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,039 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $142,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

ARKK stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. 4,570,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

