Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 28,339 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $147,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.75. 2,197,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

