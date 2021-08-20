Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $188,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

