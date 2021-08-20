Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $322,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,918,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

