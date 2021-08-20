Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 123,882 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $124,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 975,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

