Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 19,875 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $339,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.52. 652,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,558. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

