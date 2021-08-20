Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,094 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $109,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 294,434 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 749,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 289,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

