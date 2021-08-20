Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,794,993 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 657.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 14.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $217,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.