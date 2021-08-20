Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 28,490 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $173,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

NYSE:V traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 5,430,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

